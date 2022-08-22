A Launceston man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving of his pillion passenger as a result of a fatal collision between a motor cycle and a truck in Longford in January.
David John Wright, 53, now of Risdon Prison, pleaded not guilty to the charge through defence counsel Olivia Jenkins. Police allege Mr Wright caused the death of Phillip Maxwell Midson, 39, by driving a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public having regard to the circumstances.
Advertisement
Magistrate Sharon Cure committed him to the Supreme Court in Launceston for a directions hearing on October 17, 2022.
The court heard that Mr Wright was remanded in custody in Risdon Prison because his parole had been revoked.
The crash occurred at about 4.45pm on January 13, 2022, at the corner of Wellington and High streets, Longford, when Mr Wright's motor bike, which was travelling in a southerly direction, collided with a turning truck.
Mr Milburn was a pillion passenger. Mr Wright's first appearance in court came after an investigation by Northern crash investigation services.
Mr Wright also pleaded not guilty to other charges including a charge of causing death by negligent driving in particular driving at an excessive speed, driving while affected by methylamphetamine and not taking necessary precautions to avoid a collision.
Other charges were adjourned indefinitely including driving a motor vehicle while a prescribed illicit drug was present.
He faced five speeding charges from the same day.
READ MORE: Newsagents targeted in statewide spree
Police allege he travelled at 122 kmh in a 110 zone on the Midland Highway at Perth; that he travelled at 121kmh in a 70kmh zone on Youl Rd, Perth; that he travelled at 138kmh in a 50kmh zone at Phillip St, Perth, that he travelled at 103kmh in a 70kmh zone at Drummond St, Perth and that he travelled at 119kmh in a 100kmh zone on Illawarra Rd at Perth.
Police also allege Mr Wright's Harley Davidson breached vehicle standards by having hand grips that were higher than 380mm from the handle bar attachment and that it did not have muffler fitted to the exhaust system.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.