The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

David John Wright, 53, was charged with five counts of speeding on the same day as the fatal crash in Longford

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A motorcycle on David Wright's Facebook page

A Launceston man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving of his pillion passenger as a result of a fatal collision between a motor cycle and a truck in Longford in January.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.