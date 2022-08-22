Police allege he travelled at 122 kmh in a 110 zone on the Midland Highway at Perth; that he travelled at 121kmh in a 70kmh zone on Youl Rd, Perth; that he travelled at 138kmh in a 50kmh zone at Phillip St, Perth, that he travelled at 103kmh in a 70kmh zone at Drummond St, Perth and that he travelled at 119kmh in a 100kmh zone on Illawarra Rd at Perth.