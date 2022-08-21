No more changes before council elections, says minister

Local Government Minister Nic Street has confirmed that his department will not be considering legislation changes until after the council elections.
The news comes amidst pressure for the government to implement a requirement that councillors have a Registration to Work with Vulnerable People card.
The rule changes were called for following the guilty verdict of Waratah-Wynyard councillor Darren Fairbrother after he exposed himself on a North-West beach, who was later suspended.
Mr Street said that implementing such legislation would take time.
"I intend to consult specifically with the local government sector and the broader community on the important issue of eligibility criteria for individuals to serve as councillors.
"It is not appropriate to consult on issues associated with eligibility to run for the office of councillor during an election period so the work on this issue will, therefore, need to be deferred until later in the year after the elections are finished.
"As Minister, it is my view that the adoption of any additional eligibility requirements should be considered carefully, to safeguard the integrity of our democratic processes and I look forward to public consultation on these issues after the elections."
Waratah-Wynyard deputy mayor Mary Duniam previously put forward a motion calling on the state government to review the eligibility criteria for prospective councillors.
Upon being told of Mr Street's comments, Cr Duniam was unsure why the legislation would not be considered until after the elections.
"When I put forward that motion, you could say that the council and community were desperate to find a way to prevent people from undertaking activities in areas where there are vulnerable people, including children.
"There is no alternative that we can see that gives us the comfort and the security that we need."
