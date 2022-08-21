The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Local Government Minister Nic Street says no more law changes are planned before elections

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated August 21 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No more changes before council elections, says minister

Local Government Minister Nic Street has confirmed that his department will not be considering legislation changes until after the council elections.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.