Hundreds of eager shoppers were waiting at the doors of St Ailbes Hall on Saturday, hoping to grab a bargain at the Behind Closed Drawers preloved market.
Market organiser Rhea Gillie says the market is a great opportunity for shoppers to add to their wardrobes for a fraction of the cost of buying new, all while extending the life cycle of the clothing on offer.
A recent report commissioned by Researchify revealed a lack of awareness around the fact that Australia is the second largest consumer of textiles per person in the world, after the US.
Figures show the average Australian purchases 27kg of new textiles every year.
"Textile waste in Australia is a massive issue, with 23kg worth of clothing being thrown out per person each year," Mrs Gillie says.
"This means around 6,000kg of textiles are added to landfill in Australia every 10 minutes, so we really want to encourage Tasmanians to rethink where they get their clothes, and what happens to these items once they're done with them."
Behind Closed Drawers' August preloved clothing market is fully-booked with more than 30 stallholders, boasting great-quality preloved clothing, shoes, and accessories, in sizes ranging from petite through to plus. The market was free to attend, but shoppers did have the option do donate some money upon entry.
"The market is all about extending the life-cycle of clothes because there is a such a large issue with clothes waste and textile waste in Australia," she said.
"People don't always realise how many clothes they purchase that for most of the time just sit in their wardrobe."
"We want people to get rid of the stuff they no longer need, doesn't fit them or they simply don't like anymore."
Ms Gillies said she holds several of the markets throughout the year and sees them grow in size each time.
"We were absolutely inundated for this market with people wanting to have stalls. It's definitely growing which we love to see," she said.
Stallholders had the opportunity to donate any goods leftover after the market to local charity MS Community Shop in Kings Meadows, which raises money for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.
Nikita McGuire
