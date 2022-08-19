The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Anti-gambling groups want temporary facial recognition ban in casinos and other gambling venues

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:03am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
I see you: Call for facial recognition technology ban

Anti-gambling groups are calling for an immediate ban on the use of facial recognition in casinos and other gambling venues amid concerns about the need for stronger privacy protections.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.