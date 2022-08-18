North Launceston know exactly what they need to do to storm into the TSL finals series.
Playing the winless Glenorchy at KGV on Saturday, the Bombers need to grow their percentage by 10 and hope that Lauderdale lose to second-placed Kingborough.
"It's a game where we've got absolutely nothing to lose," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"I think we saw last week when they play with that mindset that we can play some pretty exciting football so we are hoping for a rinse and repeat but obviously there's a fair bit of work to do between now and that result."
Last week saw the Bombers defeat North Hobart by 122 points, with young gun Seth Campbell kicking 10 goals in just his third TSL game.
The performance gained him AFL attention, added to the national draft combine list for October, with Cox-Goodyer backing him to have another strong showing this weekend.
For the first time this season, Cox-Goodyer's side will be unchanged, despite original hopes of picking Michael Stingel and Brandon Leary.
Stingel hasn't fully recovered from a quad injury, while perennial goal-sneak Leary is hopefully playing VFL for North Melbourne after missing last week through illness.
"With those two not being available, I think it's good to keep a nice steady line-up from last week which is good because it's obviously not something we're used to, so I'm looking forward to that," Cox-Goodyer said.
