Seth Campbell kicks 10 as North Launceston's TSL finals hopes grow

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated August 13 2022 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
STAR: North Launceston's Seth Campbell, pictured playing for Tasmania Devils, kicked 10 in just his third Tasmanian State League game. Picture: Solstice Digital

North Launceston have given themselves the best chance to make a late charge at the TSL finals series, defeating North Hobart 25.20 (170) to 7.6 (48).

