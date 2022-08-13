North Launceston have given themselves the best chance to make a late charge at the TSL finals series, defeating North Hobart 25.20 (170) to 7.6 (48).
Young gun Seth Campbell was the star, booting 10 goals in just his third game of State League football, having joined the Bombers from Burnie this year.
Coach Brad Cox-Goodyer couldn't think of a teammate cracking the double figures since the State League resumed in 2009.
"He was electric, he obviously kicked 10 goals and probably could have kicked a few more," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He left a few on the table, he probably ended up kicking five or six points as well.
"He showed why he should be a draft candidate at the end of the year, he was super and hope he can do that again next week."
As the Tasmania Devils under-18s players returned to statewide competition, North Hobart's Will Splann kicked five of their seven goals.
"You watch those young Devils boys come back, Splann was giving us plenty of headaches and at our end you've got Seth Campbell kicking goals from anywhere," Cox-Goodyer said.
"You've also got Lachie Cowan, who is taking the game on and tearing it apart from half-back and you've got Heath Ollington on-ball just winning contested ball at will.
"We've got some very, very good players in this state and it's great that they are able to display it in the TSL like they did today."
Despite the heavy margin, North Hobart put plenty of pressure on the Bombers in the first term, trailing by only four points at the first break after North Launceston burst out of the blocks.
The Bombers then restricted their opponents to just 16 more points, with 13 of those coming in the last quarter.
"After quarter-time I thought we were pretty good. Our ability to chain and run the ball and attack was really good," Cox-Goodyer said.
"If you told me we'd come down here and win by that much, I'd definitely take it.
"Obviously I'm a little bit disappointed that we had to put ourselves in this position to respond like we have but they were super today.
"I just wish that they showed that vigour at other stages of the year but it was a really enjoyable day and I guess we showed what we can do with a full squad available."
Campbell wasn't the only player to pile on the goals, with Cox-Goodyer booting five and experienced trio Jack Avent, Tom Bennett and Nathan Pearce all kicking three.
Cox-Goodyer estimated that star midfielder Avent had 20 tackles, while Alex Lee, Ben Simpson and Blade Sulzberger were dominant at stoppages.
Splann, Matthew Campbell and Hugh Williams Snr, who was celebrating his 200th game, were the hosts' best.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
