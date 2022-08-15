Despite a heavy list turnover in the off-season, North Launceston's finals dreams are still alive.
Losing 11 players from last year's grand final side, the Bombers need to defeat Glenorchy and gain 10 per cent on Saturday, while hoping Kingborough defeat fourth-placed Lauderdale.
"We've always spoken about not having to worry about having star players or anything like that," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"A lot of our players aren't household names like they used to be but they get out and get the job done because they are a part of a football club that preaches team football and cultural stuff, so they learn the right way.
"They might not get the results week in, week out but very rarely are they disgraced."
With former skipper Jay Foon moving on alongside fellow top-tier talent Mark Walsh, Zach Burt, Tom Donnelly and Braden van Buuren, a new generation of Bombers needed to step up.
Enter the likes of young guns Lachie Cowan, 10-goal hero Seth Campbell, Heath Ollington, Blade Sulzberger and Declen Chugg as well as established players Jack Avent, Fletcher Bennett, Alex Lee, Tom Bennett and Corey Nankervis.
"I think we started the year pretty well, I think we were 6-2 after our first eight games and it was looking pretty good but as happens with young guys, they get tired and warn down and we had a bit of a slump," Cox-Goodyer said.
"You've seen some great growth from some young guys that are going to be turning 20-21 next year that are going to be driving the footy club forward.
"While it's a bit of a low year, it's not over yet obviously, but it's a really bright future."
Winning last year's Alastair Lynch Medal as the league's best player, he's kicked 19 goals - including five on the weekend - and has been named in the best on seven occasions.
Contracted to lead the side again next year, Cox-Goodyer is looking to dial down his playing commitments but isn't calling time on his career just yet.
"I'd like to take the load a little bit more off playing, I really enjoy the coaching side of things," he said.
"I really want to see the guys step up and take over and not rely on our best players as much.
"On the weekend I went and played half-forward which is something that I haven't done previously so for Ben Simpson, Jack Avent, Blade Sulzberger and Heath Ollington to take control of the midfield was really pleasing to see.
"While I'd like to take a step back eventually, I still feel like I can play footy at a high level."
North Launceston kept themselves in the finals hunt thanks to a 122-point win over North Hobart.
They'll be sweating on the Kingborough and Lauderdale result while they try and get the job done themselves.
"They are a pretty good team as well so they might come out and beat the Tigers and it's all for nothing," Cox-Goodyer said about Kingborough.
"We've just got to control what we can control and that's go down there and play an attacking brand of footy like we did on the weekend."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
