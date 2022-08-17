You don't have to live there to vote ... in some circumstances

One might assume Tasmanians can only vote in council elections in the areas where they live, but it's not always quite that simple.
According to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission, people on the state electoral roll will be automatically on the local government rolls for the council areas the state roll lists as their addresses.
Advertisement
People are also eligible to vote in local government areas where they do not live if they own or occupy land there or live there but are not listed as living there on the state roll.
That might be, for example, a person who lives in Devonport and owns a rental property in Launceston, or who has moved municipalities.
People can also vote in another municipality if they are the nominated representative of a corporate body owning or occupying land there.
The TEC said people wanting to enrol under those special provisions needed to complete an appropriate enrolment form and return it to the council general manager before the closing of rolls for the election.
The rolls for the upcoming elections for Tasmania's 29 councils are scheduled to close on September 8.
Voting will be compulsory for the first time this year, following state government-driven amendments to the Local Government Act.
Candidate nominations will open on September 5 and close on September 19.
They will be announced on September 20.
Postal ballot packs will be delivered to electors between October 3 and October 7, and the poll will close on October 25.
Councillors, mayors and deputy mayors will be elected for four-year terms.
The TEC said the councils had between seven and 12 elected members.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.