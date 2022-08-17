I WONDER how many people in Launceston are aware of the damage being done to the historical fabric of Invermay.
There are two development applications before council which impact not only on the social amenities of the suburb, but also the architectural heritage of Launceston.
Advertisement
One is at 3 Ray Street, an interesting formerly grand Victorian mansion, which will be defaced with and obscured by a two-storey ultra-modern addition. Another is the barbaric plan to divide the grounds of Burwood into three plots, which would result in the much-loved homestead being obscured by two buildings in the front garden and several historic trees being sacrificed.
Many people chose to live at Invermay because of the larger blocks and attractive streetscapes.
These developments will impact on one of the city's oldest suburbs, the history of which is revealed in the unique combination of architectural styles from workers' cottages through elegant Victorian mansions, a variety of detailed wooden or wrought iron lace work on verandahs, and Art Deco, Federation and Queen Anne-style residences.
The green spaces and mature trees are important to the current demographic, allowing recreation for families, people with special needs and older residents, as well as adding to the social amenities of the area.
I urge the council to consider developing a sympathetic plan to protect the suburb from those whose overriding principle appears to be to make quick money, satisfy their own grandiose plans and permanently damage the architectural history of our city.
DURING the last couple of years Longford has grown bigger and expanding, especially in the southern end of town.
The new police station is nearly a mile out of town and could be hard for some people to reach if needed.
I think it's time to add another bus stop or two at the southern end of Longford.
It will make it a lot easier for some people.
I WAS surprised and pleased to read ''EV Infrastructure punches above its weight'' (The Examiner, August 9) that the new EV chargers being rolled out across Tasmania are so heavily utilised by interstate visitors.
What a great opportunity for Tasmania to benefit from low carbon tourism.
After seeing my first EV hire car last week, it looks like Tasmania is perfectly placed to attract this expanding market of tourists.
The driver told me they were planning their route around EV chargers.
They were planning a trip to Waratah only because of the EV charger there.
Conversely, they were skipping much of the East Coast due to the lack of EV-charging options.
We are in exciting times for smart towns with foresight.
RECENTLY in Woolies, a kind farmer from Whitemore (you know who you are) paid for my husband's groceries when he got in a pickle paying for them.
Advertisement
The groceries exceeded the $100 limit and the tap card wouldn't accept payment, he then couldn't remember his PIN due to a recent stroke.
So here's a huge thanks to the farmer for the kindness, generosity and empathy he showed my husband.
I was very touched.
FINN McGee means well by supporting an Indigenous voice referendum.
But he fails to mention that many Aboriginal people want a treaty, not a voice.
Prime Minister Albanese said he would implement the Uluru statement in full, which includes a treaty.
Advertisement
A component of the treaty is empowerment.
If, as is likely, six designated seats in the Senate are put forward in a treaty (one of the 12 each state gets), there is no need for a toothless advisory body outside the Parliament.
But if a referendum for an advisory voice gets up, we can say goodnight to seats in Parliament because the amended constitution will restrict Aboriginal empowerment to advice only.
That outcome would permanently marginalise Aboriginal people in a racially discriminatory way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.