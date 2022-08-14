The Examiner
Unvaccinated teachers allowed back into state school classrooms

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 14 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:11am
Stood down teachers go back to work, unvaccinated

Public school teachers who chose not to reveal their vaccination status to the government and remained on full wage, who may be unvaccinated against COVID-19, are returning to work at public schools today.

IB

Isabel Bird

