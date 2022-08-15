Rural doctor fix a chance to sow change

Almost two decades later, local government councils are being forced to step in to subsidise health-care costs to ensure their constituents have access. The rising rate of locum contracts has also no doubt added to the financial burden at every level of government in maintaining vital, accessible care in the state's regions, which if left unfixed will continue to add further pressure to the state's overworked metro healthcare centres. A string of governments have - by all apparent accounts - failed to redirect the orientation of the state's rural healthcare system - that orinantation being largely downward.

