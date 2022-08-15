The Examiner
Comment

Editorial | August 15 2022

By Editorial
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:32am
Rural doctor fix a chance to sow change

Today, a representative of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia will sit down with federal health minister Mark Butler and discuss the challenges and solutions to ensuring regional Australia can attract and retain doctors and other healthcare professionals. As Recruitment troubles (Page 9) outlines, the meeting arrives as the price and frequency of temporary 'locum' doctors in Tasmania's healthcare system continues to place present financial and viability concerns.

