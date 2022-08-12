The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA finals: Old Scotch defeats Lilydale, OLs overcome East Coast

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 13 2022 - 12:15pm, first published August 12 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PHYSICAL CONTEST: Old Scotch's Connor Bryant and Lillydale's Sonny Whiting fight for the footy on Saturday at Lilydale. Pictures: Rod Thompson

Old Scotch coach Brayley Coombes says his group is keeping a lid on it after their qualifying final upset victory against Lilydale on Saturday in NTFA division one.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.