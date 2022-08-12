The final round of the NTFA premier division roster season is upon us with the minor premiership and the last finals spot still up for grabs.
In what could potentially be one of the tightest finishes to the regular season in recent memory, Hillwood, Scottsdale and George Town are all in play for fifth spot and finals action on Saturday.
While South Launceston have the bye in the final round, last season's grand finalists appear set for a return to finals action thanks to a barnstorming finish to the season and a healthy percentage compared to the chasing pack of the Saints, Magpies and Sharks.
The Saints are this year's Cinderella story after scraping themselves off the bottom of the table to be a contender for the finals campaign. A strong first half of the season - which featured a six-game winning streak - had them in the finals conversation. The Saints have lost their last four matches but if they beat Longford, finals would be secure.
A loss to Longford would leave the Saints needing Scottsdale and Hillwood to be defeated to secure a return to finals. If all three teams lost that would benefit the Saints.
The Magpies have thrust themselves into the finals competition after winning four of their past six games, defeating Hillwood, George Town, Bridgenorth and Deloraine. The Magpies need a victory against Bracknell and for George Town to lose to jump into fifth spot. If they beat the Redlegs, it would be only their second win over a top-three side after rolling Rocherlea in round one.
The Sharks were the high-flyers in the early stages of the season as Jake Pearce's men claimed five wins from their opening eight games. Since the representative break and bye, the Sharks have only won twice (Deloraine and Bridgenorth) to be fighting for a finals spot.
They've beaten a top-five side twice (Longford and South Launceston) and would need to add Rocherlea to that list as well as having Scottsdale and George Town suffer defeats on the final day.
George Town have the advantage being a game clear and are the likely fifth side given they can rely on results to get there or take charge of their own destiny. The Saints have also rolled two of the top three (Longford and Rocherlea) earlier this season.
George Town have shown an appetite to claim a close game and if the Saints can lock the game down and grind at Longford, they'll be a shot at booking a finals ticket.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
