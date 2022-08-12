The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

George Town, Scottsdale and Hillwood battle for finals spot in NTFA premier division

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:17am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Berry and Scottsdale need a win and a Saints' descent for their finals dream to become reality. Picture: Rod Thompson

The final round of the NTFA premier division roster season is upon us with the minor premiership and the last finals spot still up for grabs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.