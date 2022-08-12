The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFAW gala day for first Domestic Violence Awareness Round

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RARING TO GO: South Launceston's Lisa Patterson with Old Launcestonians playing-coach Abbey Green at Youngtown Oval ahead of the NTFA inaugural Domestic Violence Awareness Round. Picture: Paul Scambler

"It's going to be great for women's football to get a lot of people to Youngtown to support and see how much the women's game has grown in the state's north."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.