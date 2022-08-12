Parking plan lacks solutions for commuters

While pursuing the idea of making the CBD more pedestrian friendly is an idea that has merit, the council will need to ensure it can make the alternative options are as effective as possible. For example, the UTAS Stadium car park-and-ride is currently under-utilised but the Tiger Bus doesn't service the needs of people who live in the north and west. Asking people to consider public transport to the Launceston Aquatic Centre will require family-friendly bus options or the reconfiguration of transport routes to even allow a bus to get anywhere near it.