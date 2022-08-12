The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Kahdan Joel Johns bashed a man because of a feud

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
August 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man went into bat for auntie

A Burnie man and two friends travelled to the remote north east town of Mangana to confront a man over a neighbourly dispute involving his aunt, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.