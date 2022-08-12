Man went into bat for auntie

A Burnie man and two friends travelled to the remote north east town of Mangana to confront a man over a neighbourly dispute involving his aunt, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Kahdan Joel Johns, 35 pleaded guilty to a count of assault.
Crown prosecutor Emily Judd said that Johns' aunt and the complainant's mother were involved in a dispute in the town which had involved some property damage.
Johns drove to Mangana with the aim of confronting Andrew Ruston, 39, about the dispute.
When they came face to face outside a house the complainant tried to run away and Johns tripped him and began punching and kicking him on the ground.
He told police he punched him 10 -12 times although the complainant said he was hit 50 times over three minutes.
"He said he kicked him in the guts at the end," Ms Judd said.
He saw blood on his nose and it just started coming out everywhere.
Ms Judd said the state believed the number of applications of force was more than the 12 punches and one kick that Johns admitted but was less than the 50 claimed by the complainant.
The two other men were not criminally responsible for Johns' behaviour.
Mr Ruston suffered a broken jaw, nose, loose teeth and bruising to the left chest wall.
Ms Judd said he had not turned up for scheduled surgery to his jaw.
Defence counsel Mark Doyle said the conduct was isolated and out of character.
"It is unlikely to ever be repeated and came about because of the unique circumstances leading to the confrontation," he said.
"He went to protect his auntie and we accept there was a level of contemplation of violence," he said.
Justice Robert Pearce ordered that Johns be assessed for community service.
