The Examiner

Editorial | August 10 2022

Updated August 12 2022 - 4:18am, first published August 11 2022 - 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madonna Paul said the Veterans Affairs Department treated her with cruelty following the death of her husband Michael.

The interim report from the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide is a confronting indictment of the way governments have treated both current and former services personnel.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.