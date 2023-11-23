The Examiner
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/Comment/Our Say

A temporary Hamas-Israel ceasefire is no prelude to a truce

November 24 2023 - 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To suggest, as some have done, that the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza originally expected to begin at 7pm on Thursday AEDT, could morph into a lasting truce is, unfortunately, fallacious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.