The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Our Say

It's time for the US and UK to let Assange come home

February 25 2024 - 8:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is not necessary to like Julian Assange, or to even agree with his actions, to recognise his persecution by the US and the UK has dragged on for far too long.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Our Say

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.