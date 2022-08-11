The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA elimination final: East Coast versus Old Launcestonians

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 11 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH PRESSURE: East Coast's Toby Omenihu is swamped by Old Launcestonians players in their most recent clash. Picture: Craig George

Returning East Coast forward Nick Child will play his 200th senior game when the Swans take on Old Launcestonians in a NTFA division one elimination final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.