Returning East Coast forward Nick Child will play his 200th senior game when the Swans take on Old Launcestonians in a NTFA division one elimination final.
It's at St Helens Recreation Reserve at 2pm on Saturday.
Child kicked more than 100 goals in season 2017.
"He'll be a massive in for us. He's only played five games this year," coach Ned Hyland said.
Hyland added the side could otherwise have up to five changes from their round 18 line-up.
OLs have at least four players coming back in for the clash.
New co-coach Richard Howe said Will Archer, Pat Kearney, Pat Power and Tom Chugg were among the returning group.
"They all trained and passed fitness tests on Tuesday night so they're all ready and raring to go," he said.
OLs coach Kane Sanders handed over the reins to Mark Edwards and Howe in recent weeks.
Club president Tom Harrison said it had been an amicable transition and Sanders was still involved with the club.
Meanwhile, Hyland spoke of his club's excitement in hosting the final and sharing that experience with their community.
Howe said the Blues were looking forward to taking it up to the Swans.
"We don't mind travelling to St Helens too much. We've got a pretty good record down there," he said.
"They pipped us earlier in the year by a couple of goals and did a number on us on our home deck.
"But we're taking some confidence down there from the past few weeks, we've been playing some pretty good football.
"We feel if we bring our intensity and best game, we can match it with them for sure."
East Coast defeated OLs by eight points in round seven and 66 in round 16.
"We had the ascendancy most of the day and had a few skill errors in the last quarter," Howe said of round seven.
"They just ran over us with a bit of legs in the last 10 to 15 minutes and kicked a couple of extra goals."
Their most recent bout was different.
"I felt from that game their top-end players just asserted themselves on the game and they took it away from us," Howe said.
"They play a good, free-flowing brand of football and we let them run around and do what they wanted.
"Our defensive pressure will be something we need to work on and something we'll rely on to hopefully win us the game."
Hyland felt his side was more settled and gelled better in game two.
Spilt training squads - in St Helens and Launceston - mean the Swans typically take a while to find their best during the season.
Hyland is expecting a highly-competitive match.
"While we take confidence out of the big win last time and we go into the game confident, we're also extremely respectful of the quality of football they can play," he said.
"We're aware they made the grand final last year and when they're on, they're as good as anybody.
"We're not getting ahead of ourselves. We know we have a big job in front of us each week through finals starting this week with no exception."
Howe said it would take a big team effort to get the job done.
"We've got a good even spread of 22 players across the board and most of us have played together for a couple of years and know each other's ability," he said.
"It's a matter of now buying in and making sure we want to be there and do the team things. We back our running game in against most to run and spread from the contest.
"We'll just play with some confidence, go in there with nothing to lose essentially and see where it takes us."
Hyland is likewise after a team performance.
"When we play our best football, we get even contribution from the whole list rather than just relying on our top end to perform," he said.
He added he was big on team-first acts and it was a strength of the group.
OLs beat East Coast by 23 points in last year's preliminary final.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
