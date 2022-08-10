Associate head coach Jacob Chance says the Tasmania JackJumpers are looking for development players and nominated replacement players who complement their culture.
The JackJumpers held trials to recruit up to three development players at Kingborough Sports Centre on Wednesday.
About 25 players participated.
Chance said current JackJumpers Fabijan Krslovic, Jarred Bairstow and Sam McDaniel had come through the development player pathway.
"It's difficult to be a dp in our league," he said.
"It's challenging...it's unique in that your day-to-day expectations are quite high and you're treated like a pro but you obviously don't get much game experience.
"The characteristics often aren't basketball-related, it's more what do you bring to our environment - are you upbeat, do you get after it, do you compete?
"We've talked a lot about adapting because it is one of those roles where you might have a good experience one day and you're playing lots of minutes and doing lots of reps.
"And the next day you stand on the sideline and watch.
"So they're the kind of things we're looking for."
NBL clubs can have up to four contracted development players.
Sean Macdonald has already been re-signed as a development player for this season.
Development players must be under 25 years of age as at April 2023 and have never previously received a full contract at an NBL club.
The JackJumpers initiated an expression of interest process for prospective development players in June which attracted more than 150 applications.
Candidates were then shortlisted and selected to participate in the trials.
