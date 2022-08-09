Launceston will be without league-leading forward Jake Hinds for their top-of-the-table clash against the Tigers this weekend.
The 23-year-old was reported for the third time this season, and subsequently suspended for a week, following an incident with Clarence's Baker Smith in the second quarter of the Blues' away win.
He was charged with 'intentionally or carelessly striking another person'.
In any league around Australia, a third time in the umpires' books results in an automatic two-week ban, which can be downgraded to a one-week lay-off with an early guilty plea.
Hinds took the option of the guilty plea, meaning he only misses the clash against Kingborough at Windsor Park.
He is having his finest season of TSL football to date, leading the Peter Hudson Medal having kicked 52 goals in only 13 games.
Below Hinds in the goal-kicking tally is more than 200 games of AFL experience, with ex-Demon Colin Garland (46 goals) sitting second, former Adelaide-listed player Sam Siggins (44) in third and 63-game Cat and Swan Jackson Thurlow (43) in fourth.
Dangerous Tigers forward Jordan Lane sits fifth with 39 majors.
The Blues and the Tigers have been the ones to beat for all sides this season but Launceston have had the upper hand the two times they've met, winning by 33 and 72 points.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
