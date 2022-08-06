Launceston Tornadoes gave themselves every chance of winning but ultimately didn't get the result they were after in their final home game of the NBL1 South regular season.
The Torns led by eight points at the final change but were beaten 87-76 against Sandringham on Saturday night at Elphin Sports Centre.
The Sabres ramped up their defence in the final stanza and the Tornadoes struggled to score in the opening minutes.
Then the home side took a blow when Micah Simpson was fouled out.
The Torns were in trouble when Cassie Hill nailed two three-pointers in a row to put the Sabres up 65-61.
As she had done throughout the night, Launceston skipper Keely Froling made impressive shots to keep her team in it.
She battled hard all night to get through the wall of Sabres lined up to try and stop her driving to the hoop.
Despite numerous offensive errors, the Torns were still in it until the final minutes.
Mariah Payne sunk a three-pointer to make it 80-73.
Then Froling got fouled while converting a two-pointer and nailed the free-throw to have it 80-76 with less than a minute to go.
It looked like the Torns might steal it but Sandringham's Britt Smart was fouled and made the free throws.
She followed up with a bucket to put the game out of the Tornadoes' reach.
Smart was match-winner in the final stanza and she finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds. She also made all 10 of her free-throws.
The exciting final quarter was a fitting finish to what was a tight, physical encounter most of the night.
The Torns jumped to a 25-12 quarter-time lead but the game was an arm-wrestle once the Sabres caught up.
Froling, who collected 39 points and 17 rebounds, was the key to Launceston's fortunes and made the most of her opportunities at the free-throw line.
She hit 16 of 17 from the line.
Payne's five three-pointers were another highlight of the night.
The Tornadoes play Hobart Chargers at Kingborough Sports Centre on Friday at 6pm in their final home and away game.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
