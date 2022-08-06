Third-ranked George Town outlasted Deloraine 3.0 (18) to 1.1 (7) at home on Saturday to secure their first win since June 18.
Isabella Brunacci, who slotted a goal, Kirsten Mccreghan, Jill Fish and co-coach Jodie Clifford, who also booted a major, played well for the victors.
Antoinette Wichmann, Tahlia Powe, Kiarnna Lehman and Rori Williams were among the Kangaroos' best.
Skipper Renee Walker kicked their goal.
Over at Morven Park, Meander Valley burst out of the gates to take a 32-point lead to quarter-time against Evandale.
The Sunettes ended up 8.3 (51) to 0.7 (7) winners after the Eagles stemmed the flow of goals.
The victors got great value from Shannon Crawford, Meg Wilkinson, Kate Bowland and Brianna Bowen.
Bowland snagged two goals to take her season-tally to 10 while Crawford and Cloe Cresswell also got a couple each.
Eagles captain Georgia Rowley led the way in defeat while Elizabeth Stonehouse, Emma Castles and Anne Guest also performed well.
Meanwhile, South Launceston thumped Longford 17.14 (116) to 0.0 (0) at Longford.
The Bulldogs ran riot from the start with a seven-goal first quarter.
Chelsea Ryan, Hayley Breward, Aprille Crooks and Monique Sawyer had great games.
Crooks kicked five, Ryan booted four and skipper Hayley Breward slotted three goals.
Claire Worker, Ashley Murray, Rachel Watson and Chelsea Wells battled hard for the Tigers.
Longford hosts the Saints in round 18 while South Launceston and Meander Valley clash at Youngtown Oval.
Deloraine and Evandale have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
