The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Tasmanian Storytelling Festival begins at the Launceston Tramsheds this Friday.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
August 7 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BREAK A LEG: Participants at Launceston's Storytelling Club dazzle audiences. Pictures: Sidhonie Page-Smith

Plenty of talk and tipples will be the main features of the Tasmanian Storytelling Festival when it kicks off at the Inveresk Tramsheds this Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.