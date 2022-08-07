Plenty of talk and tipples will be the main features of the Tasmanian Storytelling Festival when it kicks off at the Inveresk Tramsheds this Friday.
The storied event will provide a stage for some of the country's best yarn-spinners, including former teacher, journalist and police detective Jim Brown, actor Geraldine Gray, and local Launceston author, Adam Thompson.
The festival is the brainchild of Jeremy Torr, the man behind the Launceston Storytelling Club that meets once per month at the Cock and Bull pub.
"Everybody has a story, and here they can tell it without any concerns about not being taken seriously," Mr Torr said.
The stories by the semi-professional storytellers will take up the lion's share of the first day on August 12.
The next day is devoted to a full slate of workshops, offering teaching and insights in speaking and stagecraft, among other techniques useful for storytellers.
The final day will throw the stage open to all-comers - anybody who wants to spin a yarn, be it fact or fiction, long or short.
The stories told to the club back in May included folklore about alchemy and pots of gold, anecdotes about life-threatening white water raft trips and ascents of Mount Kilimanjaro.
