A Coastal pub is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a huge, two day festival featuring some of the biggest names in Australian music.
Peking Duk, The Cat Empire, Boy & Bear, Kasey Chambers, Holy Holy, Luca Brasi, Slowly Slowly, Montaigne, Sumner and Maddy Jane are the main drawcards for the Forth Pub 150 festival taking place on December 9 and 10.
Forth Pub owner Trent Allen said the stage will be on the main road in the town and will be closed to traffic during the festival.
"We were just thinking about the best way to celebrate something that's been open for so long and do it justice.
"I've had the idea for a couple of years about blocking off the street at the front of the pub and having a big street party and concert."
Since taking over the Forth Pub, Mr Allen said a large number of Tasmanian and mainland acts have played at the venue.
"I've got good rapport with a lot of artists agents and managers.
"I just put some emails out there asking acts if they wanted to play at the festival.
"Then all of a sudden I got all of these emails back and I was like 'wow, ok'."
Luca Brasi frontman Tyler Richardson was "psyched" to have been invited to play at the festival.
"We're mates with literally every single person on that line-up.
"It's lovely to get everyone down here Tassie when we usually have to see them elsewhere."
Hailing from St Helens, Richardson said he was excited to play at a regional venue like the Forth Pub.
"We're stocked that something like this is actually happening in a place like the North-West, which is often left off tours.
"I really hope that everyone gets around it and makes the most of such a special line-up."
