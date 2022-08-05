Homeless Launceston man's death still a mystery despite coronial investigation

A Coroner has handed down his finding following an investigation into the death of Launceston man Sean Erwin Mansell.
Mr Mansell was a well-known member of the city's homelessness community, but died aged 57 in accommodation provided by Centre Care Evolve at Kingston.
Advertisement
An alcoholic before the age of 10, Mr Mansell suffered with addiction issues throughout his life and spent some time in prison.
In 2015, Mr Mansell was beaten by three men and his hair set on fire several times. He was later found by a member of the public and an ambulance was called. The three men were later found guilty and imprisoned.
Mr Mansell recovered in hospital and underwent several surgeries including one which removed part of his skull.
In 2018, he daughter arranged for him to be moved to the care housing in Kingston. On November 24 last year, Mr Mansell's support worker and neighbour found him deceased in his home.
Despite an extensive investigation, the coroner was unable to confidently determine the cause of Mr Mansell's death, but did point to a post mortem report which said a possible cause of death could be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. The report also suggested the assault in 2015 may have triggered an initial epilepsy diagnosis.
However, this wasn't determined to be the known cause of death and other complicating factors, including gastrointestinal haemorrhage and chronic pancreatitis, tuberculosis and hepatitis C infection, were also listed as competing causes.
No recommendations were made.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.