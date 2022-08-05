The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Homeless Launceston man's death still a mystery despite coronial investigation

Joshua Peach
By Joshua Peach
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:29am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homeless Launceston man's death still a mystery despite coronial investigation

A Coroner has handed down his finding following an investigation into the death of Launceston man Sean Erwin Mansell.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Peach

Joshua Peach

Journalist

Got a story tip? Email me on joshua.peach@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.