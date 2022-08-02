A pedestrian was injured by a car after fleeing from a fist fight on suburban street this afternoon.
About 3.18pm Tasmania Police responded to a call regarding a 21-year-old man who had been struck by a car as he crossed George Town Road at Mowbray.
Sergeant Ivan Radosavljevic said he believed the man that was struck by the vehicle was running across the road to get away from someone he had been involved in a "fist fight" with.
When police arrived at the scene, the pedestrian was conscious, however, he was taken to the hospital via ambulance after sustaining head injuries.
The male P-plate driver of the white 2014 Toyota Yaris involved in the incident was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
Sergeant Raddosavljevic said the man who was hit by the car had run directly into the path of the driver.
"We don't believe that the driver of the vehicle that struck the man has committed any offenses at this stage."
The other individual involved in the altercation fled the scene before police arrived.
Sergeant Radosavljevic said several people saw the collision occur, but revealed police were calling on anyone that witnessed the altercation to come forward.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
