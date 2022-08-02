The Examiner
Man involved in 'fist fight' hit by car at Mowbray: Tasmania Police

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
August 2 2022
AFTERMATH: a white 2014 Toyota Yaris parked on George Town Road, at Mowbray, after colliding with a pedestrian. Picture: Luke Miller

A pedestrian was injured by a car after fleeing from a fist fight on suburban street this afternoon.

