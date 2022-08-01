Jye Menzie has achieved his childhood dream of playing on the AFL stage.
The former Tasmania Devils star donned the Essendon jersey for the first time as the Bombers beat North Melbourne by 48 points.
The 19-year-old was the medical substitute for the Bombers and came on in place of Jye Caldwell in the third term after he sustained a calf injury.
It continued Menzie's rise into the AFL after the former North Hobart forward was picked up by Essendon in the mid-season draft with pick 18.
The Bridgewater product's debut made him the 13020th player to appear at VFL or AFL level and the 1188th player to play a game for Essendon.
Menzie had show good form at VFL level for the Bombers with 20 touches and a goal against Southport prior to his AFL call-up. Southport's side featured former North Launceston premiership star Jay Foon.
Since his mid-season recruitment and move across from South Adelaide Football Club in the SANFL, Menzie had added 10 goals from six games for Essendon's VFL side.
That included a four-goal haul against Willamstown Seagulls.
His combined form was enough to earn him a chance at the AFL where he gathered 10 disposals at 100 per cent efficiency.
Menzie's debut means the Bombers have unveiled both of their mid-season draft picks with Massimo D'Ambrosio debuting against St Kilda in round 14.
Menzie will be looking to hold his place when Essendon travel to play the GWS Giants in round 21 on Saturday.
