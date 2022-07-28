The Examiner
ASX-listed Pure Foods Tasmania will raise as much as $6 million to fund a business expansion

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:26am, first published 5:17am
Michael Cooper.

Pure Foods Tasmania will raise as much as $6 million by selling shares to new and existing investors to fund an expansion, the company confirmed on Thursday.

