Thistles, Lions to play for Butzin-Jordan Memorial Cup

Old Scotch and UTAS will continue to honour two beloved characters of their footy clubs on Saturday in NTFA division one.
They'll play for the annual Butzin-Jordan Memorial Cup at 2pm at the NTCA Ground.
The match tributes the contributions of former Old Scotch captain Lucas Butzin and UTAS' Jeff Jordan.
Butzin was 23 when he was killed in a car crash in 2006 while Jordan died of cancer in 2010.
Butzin died on the morning of the club's game against UTAS.
He was a league best and fairest winner and captained Old Scotch.
Jordan started playing with Mowbray Football Club in the 1970s.
The life member was a dedicated clubman who played a significant role in the 2000s.
He was an assistant coach, committee member, barman, recruiting officer as well as being 'Mr Supply and Fixit'.
Third-ranked Old Scotch is bound for finals.
But coach Brayley Coombes said the memorial match was a good reminder of what footy is all about.
"We're obviously looking further ahead and working on some things," he said.
"But we just can't lose sight of the reason people play footy and that's the enjoyment footy brings.
"This weekend is going to be a great opportunity to focus on the present, which is a game against Uni honoring some guys who were lovable larrikins of both footy clubs."
He elaborated on Butzin's legacy at the club.
"Not only was he a really good player and association best and fairest, he was an active committee person and coached the reserves while playing seniors," he said.
"That epitomises what I feel our club's all about. His legacy obviously lives on through this game and we don't want to lose sight of that."
Coombes added the club also had an internal Lucas Butzin Award which the senior players vote on each week of the season.
"It recognises a player who plays in a matter that Lucas would have played and that's with the ultimate team-first attitude," the coach said.
The Thistles have Brad Fryett and Ricky Evans returning while Richie Heazelwood and Connor Bryant are unavailble this week.
The coach also provided an update on playing-assistant coach John McKenzie.
"He had his appendix removed and there's been a couple of complications with that but we're confident we'll see him back raring to go for finals," he said.
Coombes said the Thistles were trying to strike a balance between attack and defence.
"We've been working hard on what we do when we don't have the ball," he said.
"In patches, we've probably lost sight of how good we can be when we do have the ball. So we're now really trying to tweak that balance."
UTAS mentor David Manktelow described the match as important.
"It's my first year at (UTAS) but I'm also an ex-Scotch player," he said.
"So I've both got a connection with both sides. So when you play these games, you want to respect them. Because when two people get a trophy named after them that's a pretty big honour.
"And both sides want to show respect to that."
It will also be the Lions' final game of the season so they want to finish on a good note.
"Obviously because of what the game stands for we hope to put up a good performance," Manktelow said.
"We respect Scotch greatly. They're a side we look up to and I've said right from the start they're one of the sides our club needs to mold ourselves on, not just on-field but off-field."
The coach also highlighted numerous Lions were likely to play their final game for UTAS on Saturday.
"We've also got five uni students who are in their last year of uni so this will probably be their last game for the club," he said.
Manktelow said it was important to celebrate their contributions.
"I'm very big on that, that we need to show appreciation for players that have spent four years being part of the footy club so (this game's) pretty big on that side as well," he said.
Forward Ryan Stevenson and defender Sam Wise return this week while Kye Moore is unavailable.
In other round 17 matches, Meander Valley and Old Launcestonians meet at Westbury and East Coast and Lilydale battle at St Helens.
Evandale, Perth and St Pats have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
