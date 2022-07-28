Old Launcestonians will have a slew of returning players for their top of the ladder clash with Launceston on Saturday at Windsor Park.
Playing-coach Abbey Green is back as well as captain Maddie Fry, Carly Farrow and Issy Maskell.
Advertisement
OLs will be without Amber Murphy, Ash Mawer and Dana Lester who are unavailable.
It presents as one of the games of the season after Launceston won a seven-point thriller against OLs in round 11.
Green, gun midfielder Jessica Jamieson, Sophie Farrow, Maskell and India Graham didn't play in that clash but are all ready for Saturday.
Assistant coach Jennifer Guy took the reins for the most recent Launceston encounter and provided insight into how OLs would approach this weekend.
"They've been the benchmark team of the competition for the past two years and we've been working really hard to bridge the gap," she said.
"Last time we played Launceston we went down by seven points.
"We have identified some points for improvement from this game including controlling the tempo and executing our game plan.
"We have been working really hard on this at training and it has started to show on the field in our past few games.
"We are ready for the challenge and it should be a great game for both clubs."
Guy intended to play this season but did her anterior cruciate ligament at the start of the year.
Meanwhile, OLs vice-president Lachlan McCarron said the club's 1982 and 1997 premiership reunion on Saturday was a success.
"We had about 125 people from the past and present of the football club," he said.
"There were blokes that played in the 1952 premiership all the way to our more recent senior premiership in 1997."
It was a chance for any past players to catch up.
"It was a key opportunity for us to attempt to reconnect those past players of the football club - that may have been away from the club for a number of years - to come back and reconnect with their teammates and the current playing group," McCarron said.
Advertisement
Richmond great and Westbury product Michael Roach was the guest speaker.
Colin Foon, who played in the 1982 flag and who was president in 1997, also spoke as well as 1997 captain James Proverbs.
Meanwhile, Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell will play her 100th game on Friday night when the Parrots take on Hillwood.
Her career has included stints at Evandale and North Launceston as well as representative footy.
She is enjoying her second season with the Parrots.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.