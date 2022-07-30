The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | July 31, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
July 30 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A RAAF 737 Boeing business jet special purpose aircraft. Picture: Department of Defence

AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE 

I ENJOYED Barry Prismall's article on No 34 Squadron RAAF - the VIP squadron servicing the nation's leaders and visiting dignitaries. I served in the RAAF for more than 24 years, mostly flying C130E Hercules transports. I had operational service in South Vietnam in 1971, as well as more than a year of flying support to and medical evacuation from Vietnam.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.