I ENJOYED Barry Prismall's article on No 34 Squadron RAAF - the VIP squadron servicing the nation's leaders and visiting dignitaries. I served in the RAAF for more than 24 years, mostly flying C130E Hercules transports. I had operational service in South Vietnam in 1971, as well as more than a year of flying support to and medical evacuation from Vietnam.
I served as a pilot with 34 squadron, 1974-79, covering two prime ministers (Gough Whitlam and Malcolm Fraser), and two governors-general (Sir John Kerr and Sir Zelman Cowan). I served as a VIP captain on the British Aircraft Corporation BAC1-11, usually tasked for the governor-general, prime minister and defence minister. It was an interesting time to be mixing with the nation's leaders, as well as visiting dignitaries and took me to many parts of the world.
Prismall made mention of Kevin Rudd's rant at a stewardess. Definitely out of place as most of my passengers were very well behaved. What I do recall was Gough referring to a steward as "comrade". He was a Labor voter but never again voted Labor. I did speak to Gough and asked that he not use terms of reference such as comrade and brother and stick to names and rank.
Part of my job, apart from flying, was to manage cabin services: training and competence, as well as the introduction of the RAAF VIP Catering, which came following a complaint by Fraser regarding the quality of meals. That followed his refusal to partake of the catering provided and preferring Tammy's chicken and mayonnaise sandwiches.
I agree with Prismall, 34 Squadron is an essential service for our government. Whereas commercial flights are used mostly to transport politicians from their home state to Canberra and back, people like the PM would have a difficult time maintaining a schedule otherwise.
UNJABBED teachers are going back into the classroom after being stood down on full pay.
This is a slap in the face for all those in the education system who abided by the rules, were vaccinated for their own sakes and those of their pupils and colleagues, and who had the stress of keeping schools going through the pandemic.
Maybe the department would give all those teachers fully paid stress leave for the length of time that those who had no thought for the community have been off.
For those who wouldn't get vaccinated for personal views, or through listening to crackpot ideas spouted by certain groups who listen to the twerps in the US, their return to work should be contingent on their getting the jab, otherwise they are a menace to the kids and their colleagues.
Knowing one teacher who did all the right things, they are angry that not only are those not jabbed being allowed back, but that they were paid for doing nothing for months.
I TOTALLY concur with Peter Williams' comments (The Sunday Examiner, July 24) "State deserves an AFL side".
If the Tasmanian Liberal government is in fact representing the majority of Tasmanians, then a new stadium for Hobart should not even be considered at this time.
We have an overworked/under-resourced nursing (and associated staff) establishment in a failing health system. There are also major pressures on mental health, teachers and the police force. That's where our taxpayer money must be spent first.
To bow to the wishes of the AFL hierarchy (and Eddie McGuire thought bubbles) isn't relevant. We've been ignored and used as a recruitment base for decades by the AFL, so it's time to first get our own domestic house in order, including country football, which has declined over the years due to failed administrators.
WHEN the Tamar River silt problems are fixed will it be all quiet on the riverfront?
Or will noisy water vessels be zipping around disturbing the peace? Will there be noise pollution controls?
