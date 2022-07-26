Tasmanian federal parliamentarians are holding out hope the new parliament will take a more collaborative and less combative approach to climate target negotiations as talks continue this week.
The Labor government is seeking to introduce its pre-election policy of a 43 per cent cut in emissions by 2030 based on 2005 levels, enshrining the target in legislation and ensuring it can only be increased, not decreased.
The government has been negotiating with the Greens who hold the balance of power in the Senate along with progressive ACT independent senator David Pocock.
The bill - to be introduced to parliament on Wednesday - includes strengthening clean energy agencies in an attempt to win over the Greens.
Tasmanian Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson said it was his view that a 43 per cent target was still too low, and the party had a mandate in the Senate to push for greater climate action.
"We took a 75 per cent target to the election - that would meet the Paris Agreement. The fact that Labor's target is based on 2 degrees of warming, which is a doubling of what we experience at the moment, would be catastrophic," he said.
"So all of the changes we are seeing in the natural world at the moment - on our farms, in our oceans, our fishing communities, in our weather - that is all occurring with 1 degree warming.
"We'd like to see this legislation as a floor with a ratchet mechanism in there to show clearly how we can build on this."
Despite being critical of Labor's target, senator Whish-Wilson said the public wanted to see "constructive politics" in the new parliament and for parties to work together on solutions.
This sentiment was echoed by Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer, who has kept open the option of crossing the floor to support Labor if she approves of the legislation, while her party leader Peter Dutton remains firmly opposed.
Her vote is not crucial for Labor however, who hold a comfortable majority in the lower house.
Ms Archer said fixating on specific targets was part of the "climate wars" of recent years, which she wanted Australia to move away from.
"You're going to set some kind of benchmark to endeavour to reach, but of course if you exceed that then that's a positive thing," she said.
"I think we need to shift that conversation to taking some action, to taking advantage of the opportunities that are available to Australia."
Debate on the climate bill could span two weeks.
Tasmanian Labor senator Helen Polley said the government was looking to negotiate with the crossbench "in good faith and with sensible suggestions".
"As Minister (Chris) Bowen has repeatedly said, the 43 per cent is a floor and not a ceiling. We hope and expect Australia can do even better than that with the combined efforts of industry, unions, communities, governments state and federal," she said.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more.
