MMG's tailings project approval found to be invalid by Federal Court

The Federal Court has found initial government approval for a tailings dam at MMG's Rosebery mine was invalid.
Justice Mark Moshinsky delivered his judgment on Monday afternoon following a two-day hearing last week.
MMG argued it had taken into account the masked owl habitat and put in place additional measures to various species, including wedge-tailed eagles and Tasmanian devils.
It has previously stated the tailings facility was required to keep the mine operational after 2024.
In his reasons for decision, Justice Moshinsky said he found the former Environment Minister did not take account of the precautionary principle when approving MMG's initial work at the proposed site.
He said the minister, or her delegate, did not properly consider the forest's status as a breeding site and habitat for the Tasmanian Masked Owl.
Justice Moshinksy said the precautionary principle, in that there were threats of serious or irreversible environmental damage, was not satisfied.
"While the delegate identified a number of threats to the Tasmanian Masked Owl by reference to the approved conservation advice, the delegate did not go on to discuss or make a finding as to whether those threats, or the threats posed by the proposed action, were serious or irreversible," he said.
"In the absence of any discussion or finding about this matter, that the delegate failed to consider it.
The federal government had sought to delay hearings over the matter until Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek had reconsidered approval for the project.
A decision was due this month. Mr Moshinsky has called for submissions from the parties before he makes substantive orders, one of which would be for the federal government decision to be set aside.
