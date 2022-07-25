Four Tasmanian government ministers have resigned from cabinet since February, taking with them a combined 44 years of parliamentary experience.
Jacquie Petrusma's resignation on Monday made her the third to resign from parliament altogether, following Sarah Courtney in February and former premier Peter Gutwein in April.
Jane Howlett remains in parliament after resigning from her portfolios in February.
On each occasion, personal and family reasons were cited.
Ms Petrusma - who remains on leave interstate - contacted Mr Rockliff on Sunday to tell him of her decision to resign after 12 years in parliament as a Liberal member for Franklin.
Mr Rockliff said it was "a surprise" and he was not aware that she was considering her future, but he respected her decision.
"These are personal decisions, and members of parliament make these decisions for their own reasons, on reflection, and no doubt in consultation with their family," he said.
It prompted questions about the culture within cabinet, but Mr Rockliff said he believed there were no issues.
"I promote a very healthy, collaborative culture and I very much am mindful of people's health and wellbeing ... in the workplace as well. But it's a difficult job," he said.
"It's a challenging job, but one that also brings with it enormous, huge opportunities as well. There is no better job to make a difference than being a minister in a government, that's the exciting thing about it.
"People make their decisions personally for themselves."
Amid the wave of resignations, Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the House of Assembly would be restored from 25 members to 35 at the next election in 2025 to allow for greater representation, and to expand cabinet from nine to 10.
Petrusma: 'The time required impacts your family'
Ms Petrusma's portfolios were police, fire and emergency management, prevention of family violence and parks.
She cited her work in building further legal protections for victim-survivors of family and sexual violence, as well as changing public attitudes, as being among her achievements.
Her emergency management portfolio was given to promoted backbencher Felix Ellis, while Jo Palmer would add prevention of family violence to her women portfolio, and Roger Jaensch would take parks.
Ms Petrusma said it had been a challenging but rewarding time in parliament.
"This has been a challenging decision, but it is the right one for my family, who have provided me with incredible love and support since I was first elected in March 2010," she said.
"Being a minister and a Member of Parliament is an incredible honour and privilege, however, there is no denying that the time required impacts your family.
"As a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a wife, I need to now more than ever, spend more time with my family and provide extra support."
Her resignation will not change the composition of the lower house, and the government will maintain its one-seat majority.
A countback will now occur in Franklin. Mr Rockliff said he did not believe the resumption of parliament on August 9 would be delayed, but it seemed unlikely the countback could occur in time.
Election analyst Kevin Bonham looked into Ms Petrusma's quota from last year's election, stating that former Huon Valley mayor and Liberal candidate Bec Enders had at least 22.9 per cent, followed by Liberals Dean Young with 18.7 per cent and James Walker on 13.7 per cent.
Ms Enders resigned as mayor in March. While no reason was cited, her resignation came after months of community backlash over the process in hiring the council's general manager, which the Auditor-General found was flawed.
The three potential candidates for Franklin will need to nominate for the countback, which occurs two weeks after it is declared.
Since February, two countbacks have been held in Bass resulting in the election of Liberals Lara Alexander and Simon Wood.
Four backbenchers have been required to replace the extensive parliamentary experience lost from cabinet as a result: 20 years from Mr Gutwein, 12 from Ms Petrusma, eight from Ms Courtney and four from Ms Howlett.
The first were Nic Street and Madeleine Ogilvie in February, who had four years and seven years experience respectively.
The next promoted was Rosevears MLC Jo Palmer in April, who was elected in 2020.
Braddon MHA Felix Ellis is the fourth to be promoted to cabinet this year. He was also elected in 2020 on a countback after Joan Rylah's resignation, but lost his seat in the 2021 election. Mr Ellis won another countback after the immediate resignation of Adam Brooks.
Mr Rockliff said each promotion offered an opportunity to "refresh" cabinet.
"I have every confidence that Mr Ellis will be a very effective minister, he's very passionate about his electorate, he's been passionate about Tasmania," he said.
Mr Ellis was widely praised for his maiden speech, but has since become one of the government's main attack dogs in the lower house, regularly using speeches to attack Labor, the Greens and environmental protesters.
His portfolios will also include resources and skills, training and workforce growth. He will be sworn into cabinet on Wednesday.
