Michael Roach is ready to see the famous 'maps' jersey on the national stage and believes Tasmania should get an AFL side.
The legendary forward, who played 200 games and kicked 607 goals for Richmond, has a storied resume in the yellow and black. The 1980 and 1981 Coleman Medallist was part of the Tigers' 1980 premiership side and a 1979 All-Australian member.
As part of Richmond's hall of fame, Roach's passion for the Tigers remains strong but he still has a longing to see his home state in the AFL.
"I am excited, I think it will happen in my personal opinion, I think the government and the people behind it, like Errol Stewart, are all very smart businesses people," he said.
"I hope it doesn't come down to the presidents making a decision because half of them don't want Tasmania in the competition because it's going to cost them money.
"Tasmania deserves a team and I think it will happen, when it will I am not sure but I am excited."
AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan, who is departing at the end of the season, previously said he wants "unanimous support" from all the AFL club presidents.
From a player development perspective, Roach's own legacy in the AFL is often used as a basis for Tasmania's admission into the national competition. The former Longford player took over the key forward position from Whitefoord's Royce Hart - a four-time premiership player, two-time best and fairest winner and part of Tasmania's team of the century - with Devonport's Matthew Richardson and Clarence's Jack Riewoldt also being goal-kicking forwards for the Tigers.
In the 55 years since Hart first won the Tigers' goal-kicking, the Tasmanian quartet have won the award 33 times.
The award's namesake won it seven times, Richardson has the most with 13, Jack Riewoldt just behind on 11 and Hart completed a double (1967, 1971).
Roach's 112 goals in 1980 was Richmond's first since Jack Titus' century in 1940 and has not been beaten by a Tiger yet.
Roach, who was in Launceston for Old Launcestonians' premiership reunion of the 1982 and 1997 sides, reflected on Tasmania's football landscape.
"[Tasmania needs a team] for the game to go ahead, I hope it won't diminish what they've got going out there with the Longfords and Bracknells, that's a strong competition," he said.
"I think [an AFL team] will benefit the young players because there'll be the chance to play for Tasmania and stay in the state, play the best football in Australia and earn money doing it.
"It would be a fantastic opportunity for young Tasmanians to set themselves up."
In recent days, Premier Jeremy Rockliff has threatened to withdraw the state's $150 million offer as part of the Tasmania bid if the AFL does not "respect the magnitude" of the offer. That came after the AFL had key executive member Travis Auld meeting the state government and inspecting sites for a potential stadium in Hobart.
Roach believes the impact of a Tasmanian AFL team would revitalise interest in AFL which is competing with the new-found interest in basketball after the Tasmania JackJumpers' stunning debut NBL season.
Roach remembered the impact of meeting St Kilda's Barry Lawrence and Geelong's Paul Vinar as a Longford junior.
While Roach displayed aptitude for the code at young age, the brush with fame was a positive influence early in his junior career.
"They were my idols, and you would hope that a young Tasmanian could convey that with the Tassie side and see them strive to be like their idols," he said.
"I still think football is the number one sport and you would hope [with the AFL team] that some kids see a pathway into league football.
"We just hope some great players come along and make success and give Tasmanians something to strive for."
