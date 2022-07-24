From a player development perspective, Roach's own legacy in the AFL is often used as a basis for Tasmania's admission into the national competition. The former Longford player took over the key forward position from Whitefoord's Royce Hart - a four-time premiership player, two-time best and fairest winner and part of Tasmania's team of the century - with Devonport's Matthew Richardson and Clarence's Jack Riewoldt also being goal-kicking forwards for the Tigers.