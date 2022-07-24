The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Michael Roach supports Tasmania's AFL bid for 19th licence ahead of August deadline

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
July 24 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BELIEF: Longford product and Tasmanian AFL great Michael Roach (right) has full belief in Tasmania's AFL bid. Picture: Alastair Bett

Michael Roach is ready to see the famous 'maps' jersey on the national stage and believes Tasmania should get an AFL side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.