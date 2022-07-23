"While the AFL business case outlined the need for a stadium to ensure the success of the team in the future, and we are fully committed to a stadium and the substantial social and economic benefits it brings, the government has made it publicly clear that we will not fully fund a stadium, and in fact we will draw a line under a maximum contribution of up to 50 per cent, delivered on a site and at a cost that is acceptable to Tasmanians," he said. He also called on the AFL to treat Tasmania with the "same equity and respect" shown to other states.

