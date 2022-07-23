A tough-talking Jeremy Rockliff has thrown down the gauntlet to the AFL, threatening to withdraw the government's $150 million Tasmanian team offer.
In reiterating the detail of the government's commitment, Premier Rockliff said "no expansion club has ever come near replicating an offer like this", but that the magnitude of it needed to be recognised.
The government's fixed offer is for a $10M per year licence fee for 10 years, plus a $50M contribution to club set up costs and high-performance facilities.
"...while there is value because Tasmania will derive a significant return, the government will withdraw its offer if the AFL doesn't respect the magnitude," Mr Rockliff said.
He also insisted it would be "the State of Tasmania, not the AFL" that would decide on a new stadium, and that the government would not be willing to pay any more than half for it.
"While the AFL business case outlined the need for a stadium to ensure the success of the team in the future, and we are fully committed to a stadium and the substantial social and economic benefits it brings, the government has made it publicly clear that we will not fully fund a stadium, and in fact we will draw a line under a maximum contribution of up to 50 per cent, delivered on a site and at a cost that is acceptable to Tasmanians," he said. He also called on the AFL to treat Tasmania with the "same equity and respect" shown to other states.
The statement comes after a visit from AFL heavyweight Travis Auld this week, to inspect potential sites for Hobart's proposed new stadium - with Regatta Point and Macquaire Point previously offered up as options.
Previously, there has been concern that Mr Rockliff wouldn't be as strong in the push for an AFL team as predecessor Peter Gutwein.
Despite these strong words, Mr Rockliff said he had "every confidence" the government and AFL would "get the job done".
"We are very close to a final decision and I have called on the AFL to make good on its commitments."
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
