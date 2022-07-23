The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Even medical professionals struggle to see the symptoms of perinatal mental health crisis in themselves

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 23 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRUGGLE: Mum Katie Fielding with her youngest, Ruby now 11. Picture: Supplied

Despite being afraid, stressed and in the middle of a break down, it was a while before new mum Katie Fielding went to get help.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.