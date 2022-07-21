Accused police car rammer denies string of charges

The Examiner
Tyler John Mayne denies ramming police vehicle during dramatic public arrest at Hadspen

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 21 2022 - 6:19am, first published 5:30am
A former Launceston man pleaded not guilty to the aggravated assault of police officers during his public arrest at Hadspen IGA on Tuesday when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

