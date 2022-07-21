Accused police car rammer denies string of charges

A former Launceston man pleaded not guilty to the aggravated assault of police officers during his public arrest at Hadspen IGA on Tuesday when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police allege Tyler John Mayne, 29, committed an aggravated assault by repeatedly ramming their vehicle with his vehicle at Main Road, Hadspen, where he was arrested on July 19.
Mr Mayne also pleaded not guilty to a large range of offences at New Norfolk on July 15-16 including 13 counts of common assault of his partner.
He also pleaded not guilty to the emotional abuse or intimidation of the same woman between February 1 and July 16, 2022.
He pleaded not guilty to driving while disqualified on July 15 in Benjamin Terrace, New Norfolk, and evading police.
He pleaded not guilty to the aggravated burglary of the home of the partner with the intent of committing assault and a count of destroying the wooden front door of the property.
Mr Mayne also pleaded not guilty to driving while disqualified and evading police on July 18 in Gordon Street, Invermay.
He also pleaded not guilty to driving while disqualified on Main Street, Hadspen, on July 19 and resisting arrest by two police officers.
Mr Mayne asked that the charges not be read out and that defence counsel Lucy Flanagan enter pleas of not guilty on his behalf.
There was no application for bail.
Magistrate Simon Brown adjourned the family violence matters to the Hobart Magistrates Court on September 9, 2022.
The allegations of driving while disqualified and offences against police were adjourned to September 14 in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
