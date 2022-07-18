The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | July 19, 2022

By Editorial
July 18 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PM should hold his nerve against allies

The Prime Minister had made a sure-footed start. His travels met some carping but few would seriously doubt relationships with the Pacific island nations needed to be repaired.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.