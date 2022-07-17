Consistent snowfall at Ben Lomond over the weekend has been a positive sign for more lifts opening up later in the week, according to Ben Lomond Ski Lifts.
Ski lift owner Ben Mock estimated about 10 centimetres had fallen on Saturday, and a further 20 centimetres of snow had fallen over Sunday.
"We've had a lot of wind blows and snow as well, which has helped over on our back slopes," he said.
"Our snow level has definitely increased within the last seven days to make it look much better for us to open up more lifts early on next week".
He said five of the lifts should be open by the middle of the week if the conditions stayed favourable.
The Bureau of Meteorology said snow could fall as low as 250 metres across the North early in the week.
