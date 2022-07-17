The Examiner
Consistent snowfall over the weekend gets lifts moving on Ben Lomond

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated July 17 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:30am
SNOW SEASON: Lift operator Sanday Lawson on Village Poma, Ben Lomond over the weekend after heavy snowfall. Picture: Supplied

Consistent snowfall at Ben Lomond over the weekend has been a positive sign for more lifts opening up later in the week, according to Ben Lomond Ski Lifts.

