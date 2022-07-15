When John Kirwan joined the Royal Flying Doctors Service seven and a half years ago the Tasmanian branch had two employees.
His position as the first chief executive of the state branch took that number to three.
As of 2022, RFDS Tasmania had over 40 employees. At the peak of COVID that number grew to 50.
The growth of the organisation is no small thing, but for the outgoing chief executive, staff numbers are less important than the growth in health services, which has enabled thousands of Tasmanians to access services that would otherwise be unavailable to them.
Under his leadership, the RFDS expanded aeromedical, primary care, mental health and dental services across Tasmania.
With rural access to dental services lacking in Tasmania, the establishment and success of the RFDS mobile dental clinics were a milestone Mr Kirwan remembers fondly.
"The one that I got the most satisfaction from was our first anniversary for the dental program," he said
"A young man... we took all 32 teeth out and gave him dentures and he said 'look, I can now eat properly. "But, the important thing was his four-year-old son who said 'it the first time I've seen you smile', and he said 'I've now got a job, because I'm happy, because I can open my mouth and not be embarrassed by the black stumps'.
"These are the sort of programs that made a difference to the family, to the person, to their health and also to the economy because now they are gainfully employed."
Under Mr Kirwan's watch, the RFDS secured its future in Tasmania for the next 10 years after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the state government.
At a federal level, the service also secured $15 million to redevelop the services headquarters and aeromedical base located at Launceston Airport.
RFDS chairman Malcolm White said Mr Kirwan's background and vast experience in acute medicine and remote health had guided the development of the organisation to where it was now.
"John has a very strong interest in public health policy and I think that comes through very strongly," he said. "I think if you had to put it in terms of hospital avoidance, I think that's a very strong value and that's really driven the primary health work.
"John's experience tells him what works and what doesn't work in regional rural areas.
"Coming in for a few hours a day doesn't work, if you're part of a community if you do things in partnership with the local government, with local leaders, often informal leaders in the community, it tends to work very well."
While Mr Kirwan has stepped down from his role with the RFDS, he expects to continue working in the Tasmanian health space as a consultant.
He said his hope for the state was that politicians at all levels of government could put aside political differences and work together to address the health issues impacting Tasmanians.
"My plea going forward, which is probably more general not just for RFDS, we've really got to change the politics around health, in Europe, politics is rarely a political issue," he said.
"There will always be some areas of tension, I appreciate that, but if you get 80 per cent agreed, particularly the workforce challenges, the industry, but more importantly, the patients in the community will be better served."
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
