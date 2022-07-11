The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Government must act to improve pet owner tenant rights, Michael Sertori says

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated July 11 2022 - 9:00am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes needed: Dogs' Home of Tasmania chief executive officer Michael Sertori wants more rights for pet owners who are tenants.

Dogs' Home Tasmania chief executive officer Michael Sertori is calling on the state government to show leadership and follow other states in making it easier for pet owners to rent a property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rodney Woods

Rodney Woods

Reporter

I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.