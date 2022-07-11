Dogs' Home Tasmania chief executive officer Michael Sertori is calling on the state government to show leadership and follow other states in making it easier for pet owners to rent a property.
Mr Sertori's comments follow the state government ruling out introducing similar rules to Queensland in regards to pet ownership.
Advertisement
While a tenant will still have to seek consent for a pet in Queensland, the owner will no longer be able to advertise properties with a no-pet rule and must give reasonable explanation for refusing a pet.
"If we go back three years ago, surrender rates increased by 30 per cent," Mr Sertori said.
"Seventy per cent of households in the state have a pet but only 10 per cent of rentals are pet friendly.
"The ACT, Victoria and Queensland have said pet ownership should be default.
"In this state, the legislation is no longer acceptable."
Despite ruling out following Queensland's lead, the state government said they were open to introducing pet bonds, something Mr Sertori said was a "poor approach".
"I'm not sure what it would achieve," he said.
"If you are going to have a pet bond, you might as well have a bond for children and some of your possessions.
"There is already a bond process for tenants, so why would we make it more difficult?
Mr Sertori said surrendering a pet just to get a place to live "seemed too harsh".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.