A 10-year strategic partnership between the Royal Flying Doctors Service and the Tasmanian government will secure aeromedical and primary health care services for those living in rural and remote regions of the state.
The signing of a memorandum of understanding by Premier Jeremy Rockliff, and RDFS chairman Malcolm White on Friday marked the beginning of the 10-year partnership.
Advertisement
Mr White said in addition to the $15 million in funding for the redevelopment of the RFDS base at the Launceston Airport - promised by the Commonwealth government at the last election - the MoU meant the service would be in a position to undertake long-term planning for services and infrastructure.
"This long-term commitment will include substantially upgraded ground infrastructure for aeromedical services not only at Launceston Airport but also other airports in Tasmania", he said.
"We are pleased to be able to plan for the future health needs of Tasmanians from the solid foundation of a long-term partnership agreement."
The MoU will also include $600,000 in funding for the services mobile dental program to ensure greater access to oral health services in regional areas.
The increase in dental services means residents on the West Coast, Huon Valley and central Tasmania would soon have greater access to services.
Mr Rockliff said the new agreement allowed for minimum funding from the Tasmanian government of $300,000 a year for each year of the memorandum to support a range of initiatives including, oral health, population health programs, and the expansion of rural health programs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.