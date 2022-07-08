The Examiner
RFDS and state government sign 10-year memorandum of understanding

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
July 8 2022 - 8:00am
MoU: Jeremy Rockliff and Malcolm White sign the 10-year MOU. Picture: Paul Scambler

A 10-year strategic partnership between the Royal Flying Doctors Service and the Tasmanian government will secure aeromedical and primary health care services for those living in rural and remote regions of the state.

