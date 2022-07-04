The Launceston General Hospital was aware of serious shortcomings in the way in which allegations of sexual abuse were responded to 17 years ago, but processes have only gotten worse since then.
Health Complaints Commissioner Richard Connock was questioned about a 2005 investigation into how the LGH handled the alleged sexual abuse of vulnerable adult patients in a ward.
He assisted in the investigation at the time.
It made a range of recommendations including policies and procedures for a continuum to address informal notifications right through to reportable incidents, a central reporting system and improving the skills base of managers and human resource staff.
Mr Connock said the investigation uncovered shortcomings with hospital processes.
"There was a lack of reporting to senior management, a lack of response from senior management, a lack of transparency in the process, a failure to address some of the concerns that were raised internally and manage them," he said.
"Failure, from recollection, too to support the people involved in it."
The Commission of Inquiry has heard of similar problems with the ongoing handling of allegations of child sexual abuse in the LGH, particularly around alleged paedophile James Geoffrey Griffin on the paediatric ward.
Mr Connock said there were many "parallels" with the 2005 investigation.
"It looks to me from what I've seen that senior management are not being made aware of the complaints being made, and that was happening then," he said.
"They weren't engaging internally with it.
"Inadequate record keeping, inadequate communications, inadequate support, yes, quite a few similarities. But certainly not to the same degree as the commission has been hearing in the last week."
It remained unclear whether the LGH responded to the 2005 report.
Other issues that have been raised during the Commission of Inquiry include HR staff failing to properly record disclosures of sexual abuse, no training among staff to recognise grooming and no knowledge of how and when to report issues to the medical regulator AHPRA.
It created a situation in which patterns of behaviour - like those allegedly exhibited by Griffin throughout his 18 years on ward 4K - were not being monitored or acted upon.
Mr Connock said the abuse allegation handling process at the LGH improved for a period after the 2005 report, but seems to have gotten worse.
"We did for a while have some improvement in complaints handling because there were people who had knowledge and experience and the authority to address and resolve complaints, and that worked very well for a while," he said.
"We developed a network of people, because it's important for us to be able to go to someone who knows the situation, or if they don't know, is able to find out and then has the authority to make, to resolve, issues.
"That took a long time to develop, and then we had a situation where the Tasmanian Health Service came on and complaints were centralised, with people not necessarily familiar with the process and our office and AHPRA."
In 2018, the Health Complaints Commissioner noted a reluctance by the LGH to report an assault in the emergency department to police.
Mr Connock was concerned that a culture of not wanting to fully report incidents could go beyond the LGH and be present in the wider Tasmanian health system.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
