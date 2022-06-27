The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police had James Geoffrey Griffin child exploitation material evidence before he started working at LGH

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated June 27 2022 - 5:44am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Geoffrey Griffin is alleged to have sexually abused children during his time working as a pediatric nurse at the Launceston General Hospital.

Tasmania Police was offered evidence of child exploitation material regarding alleged paedophile Launceston General Hospital nurse James Geoffrey Griffin a year before he started working in the paediatric ward in 2001.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.