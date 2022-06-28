When Kylee Pearn started working as a social worker at the Launceston General Hospital in 2011, it was not long before she encountered James Geoffrey Griffin.
As a child, she had allegedly been abused by him on a regular basis. Now she had to risk seeing him in her own workplace.
"There was a number of occasions where he actually approached me and would kiss me on the cheek in my work environment," Ms Pearn said.
She described seeing him working in a children's ward as "incredibly confronting", and was afraid to leave her child's side when they were admitted.
"I didn't feel he was safe in that environment," Ms Pearn said.
A friend also disclosed to her an allegation of abuse by Griffin. She decided she had to tell the hospital, fearing for the safety of all children in ward 4K.
Ms Pearn spoke to her manager Stewart Millar, and he called human resources to a meeting.
What happened next could have stopped Griffin in his tracks. But it didn't.
HR staff attended the meeting where Ms Pearn made her abuse disclosure, but the identity of the attendees has already been subject to denials.
Mr Millar says he is "99 per cent sure" both Luigino Fratangelo and James Bellinger attended as HR consultants. Ms Pearn is sure Mr Fratangelo was there, and possibly Mr Bellinger.
But Mr Bellinger alternated between "I can't recall" and "no" during the Commission of Inquiry when asked if he was part of the meeting, claiming he was in a different role in 2011.
Mr Fratangelo - who will give evidence on Wednesday - has claimed he has no recollection, according to a written submission.
For Ms Pearn's part, she said the meeting "had a profound impact" on her for all the wrong reasons. This is why she remembers it so vividly 11 years later.
"They said that he would cause too much of a fuss if he was taken from that ward," she said.
"I thought I had given them information that they would take seriously and act on. I told them very clearly that I believed he was a risk on the ward.
"The outcome I took away from that was there was nothing they would do without a conviction."
Mr Millar believed that once the information was in the hands of HR, it would be handled appropriately.
It was not.
A full paper-based HR file on Griffin was provided to the Commission of Inquiry, but there was nothing that referred to the 2011 disclosure.
Mr Bellinger - now a HR manager at the Department of Health - was questioned extensively over the failings. He said he did not know anything about what happened to the 2011 report. The first time it had been referenced was in an email in 2019.
Even then, it did not prompt action.
"I did not take any further steps about that matter at that time," Mr Bellinger said.
Counsel assisting Elizabeth Bennett SC questioned why a credible report regarding allegations of sexual abuse committed by a paediatric nurse did not prompt a response, both in 2011 and 2019. Mr Bellinger could not answer.
Instead, he was able to outline what should have happened.
Mr Bellinger said notifications based on Ms Pearn's disclosure should have been made to child safety, AHPRA and Tasmania Police, the head of the agency should have been briefed and advice sought from the Solicitor-General regarding Griffin's position.
None of these things occurred.
Griffin was transferred to Ashley Youth Detention Centre in 2011. Because of the short length of his reassignment, there was almost no oversight at the time of why he was being moved, the commission heard. He was then moved back to the LGH.
There was also no training at the time for HR staff to recognise grooming behaviour.
Ms Pearn and her friend felt they could not go through with a full police interview in 2011, instead recording their information on the system in case future victims came forward.
Rumours started to circulate years later regarding Griffin, so Ms Pearn contacted investigators.
Her evidence was crucial to Griffin being charged with a range of child sex offences.
The situation had taken a huge toll on Ms Pearn. She contacted executive director of medical services Peter Renshaw to raise concerns about the HR process from 2011, but said she was effectively "dismissed" and told to call a number for a health inquiry that was occurring.
Ms Pearn decided to resign after 24 years of service.
She received no recognition for her work from the THS.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
