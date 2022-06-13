Confirmation of a second Commonwealth Games appearance has Launceston's Jake Birtwhistle resetting his goals following a disappointing maiden Olympic campaign.
The 27-year-old has become the eighth Tasmanian confirmed on the Australian team for Birmingham and is keen to extend his success from 2018 when he claimed individual silver and team relay gold medals.
"In many ways it feels like the Gold Coast Games has only just passed, after we missed so much racing in the last couple of years. It's still such a fresh memory," Birtwhistle said from Europe.
"Being named in an Australian team is never something to take for granted, but the feeling can get hidden behind all the hard work and even bigger goals.
"It feels like another step in the journey towards those goals, but it is nice to take a step back and appreciate how special it actually is to represent Australia."
The former junior world champion and regular World Triathlon Series contender narrowly missed out on automatic selection but has since been named among the Australian triathlon team of six for next month's Games.
Fellow 2018 gold medallist Matt Hauser, 24, of Queensland, also returns, along with Victorian pocket rocket Charlotte McShane, 31, to spearhead the team which is looking to build on its mixed relay dominance.
Brandon Copeland, 26, Natalie Van Coevorden, 29 (both NSW), and South Australia's former elite swimmer Sophie Linn, 27, will all make their Commonwealth Games debut.
Birtwhistle has been training alongside Copeland under Triathlon Australia's Olympic program head coach Joel Filliol.
He joins fellow Tasmanians Jake Templeton (S13 swimming), Erica Burleigh (vision impaired para-triathlon), Nicola Carey (T20 cricket), Ariarne Titmus (swimming), Hayden Armstrong (vision impaired para-triathlon, guide), Rebecca Van Asch (lawn bowls) and Emily Meaney (diving) on the team.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
