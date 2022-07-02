It was double the celebrations for St Patrick's College, winning two statewide deciders in the Sports Association of Tasmanian Independent Schools football grand finals
Hosting the day, St Pat's won the firsts and seconds boys' premierships against Guilford Young and Hutchins respectively, while Scotch Oakburn College were defeated by Guilford Young in the girls' match.
Both St Pat's sides relished comfortable victories, with the firsts getting the win 9.10 (64) to 3.2 (20).
The pair engaged in a tight first quarter, with only three points scored - all by the home side - before they pushed the margin out to 17 points at the main break.
It extended to 25 points at three-quarter-time, with the visitors still in the contest as the scoreline sat at 5.7 (37) to 2.0 (12).
However, St Patrick's burst away with a four-goal last quarter proving why they should be crowned the best in the state and backing up the mid-season result between the pair.
The win was the school's first since 2017, which marked a hat-trick for the side, while they ended a potential three-peat for Guilford Young.
Having made his Tasmania Devils debut only weeks ago, Cooper Warren was the leading goal-kicker with three as Oliver Woodcock-Davis, Will Manshanden, Liam Jones, Isaac Hyatt, Dylan Farquhar and Ryan Berne chipped in with singles.
James Leake, Manshanden, Connor Leeflang, Woodcock-Davis and Brodie Wiggins were the victors' best, while Jack Males kicked two in defeat and Bailey Aziz was Guilford Young's strongest.
As Scotch Oakburn were defeated 6.9 (45) to 2.1 (13), it was a similar start to the girls' final, with Scotch scoreless but trailing by only four points at the first break.
Quick goals blew that out to 23 points at half-time, with the Northern side still yet to put points on the board as they aimed to replicate their 2019 statewide success.
Two goals got them on the board and shrunk the margin to 20 points in the third quarter but Guilford Young were able to match that effort in the last and power away for the win.
Ruby Hall and Harriet Bingley kicked the third-quarter goals for Scotch, while the victorious Georgia Clark and Bellah Parker booted two each.
The St Patrick's seconds got the school's day off to a fantastic start with a 15.15 (105) to 3.4 (22) win over Hutchins.
Codey Plummer was the main target up forward, booting six majors as Riley Duniam chipped in with four in the dominant performance and Brock Whitchurch was the other multiple goal-kicker.
Lucas Sullivan was adjudged the victors' best, with Seth Pfieffer, Thomas Dwyer, Nelson Clay and Plummer also impressive.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
